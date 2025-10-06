Drunk man who injured bar patron with ashtray given suspended sentence

A 34-year-old man who injured another patron in a Valletta bar after hurling an ashtray at him was handed a 14-month suspended jail term on Sunday.

Stefan Milosevic, who lives in Gżira, pleaded guilty to grievously injuring another man, as well as insulting and threatening him during an incident at Kennedy’s Bar on Friday night.

The court heard that Milosevic had been heavily intoxicated when he approached a table of five men and attempted to strike up a conversation. As the men began pushing him away, Milosevic turned around, grabbed a glass ashtray, and threw it at one of them, striking him on the forehead.

The victim sustained a wound that required stitches. The altercation was captured on CCTV, and Milosevic was restrained until police arrived on the scene.

During interrogation, the accused claimed he had “panicked” after being pushed, believing the situation would escalate into a fight. He apologised in court, insisting the act was out of character.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt sentenced Milosevic to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, after taking into account his early guilty plea and remorse.

The case was prosecuted by AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici, assisted by Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.