Court acquits man over drunk driving charges after prosecution's blunder

A court has acquitted a man of drunk driving charges after it could not reasonably identify the accused as the man who committed the offences from the prosecution’s evidence.

Marcello Michele Biundo, 51, residing in Sliema, was accused of being intoxicated in public, driving a vehicle in a careless and negligent manner and of refusing to provide a breath or urine sample when lawfully requested.

He was also accused of involuntarily causing damage to property belonging to Infrastructure Malta.

The prosecution requested the court, in the event of a guilty verdict, Biundo be disqualified from holding all driving licences and penalty points be deducted from his driving licence.

The court took into consideration all evidence, including the affidavit submitted by a police sergeant. However, it was noted that the affidavit contained inconsistencies.

On the first page of the affidavit, the police officer refers to a person named “Marcello”, but no full name and surname were listed for proper identification. On the second page of the affidavit, the person who refused legal counsel and refused to undergo a breathalyser test was written down as “Massimo”.

These inconsistencies raised serious doubts about the identity of the individual referred to in the charges, and as such, the affidavit failed to clearly and reliably link the accused, Marcello Michele Biundo, to the alleged offences committed. The court found that such conflicting information rendered the affidavit unreliable and that there was reasonable doubt as to the identity of the person charged.

For these reasons, the court found the man not guilty of all charges brought against him and Biundo was acquitted.