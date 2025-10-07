Former director found guilty of misappropriating over €21,000 in VAT

In a case dating back nearly two decades, the court found Maurice Galea, former director of In-Laws Limited, guilty of misappropriating VAT funds, in the amount of €21,861.45.

The offence occurred between September 2006 and February 2010.

Galea, in his role as company director, failed to pay VAT dues, thereby misappropriating funds that had been entrusted to him for a specific purpose.

During Tuesday’s sitting, Galea admitted to the charges brought against him. The court warned the accused of the legal consequences of his guilty plea and granted time for reconsideration. Galea maintained his admission.

The court weighed several factors when determining the sentence including the nature of the crime, the voluntary plea of guilt, the accused’s criminal record. The significant delay in proceedings, almost 20 years, was also taken into consideration. The court found this delay not attributable to the accused.

Galea was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, suspended for three years. The court made it clear that committing any further criminal offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence would have serious consequences.

Furthermore, Galea was ordered to reimburse the full amount of €21,861.45 to the Commissioner for Tax and Customs within a period of three years from the date of judgment.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.