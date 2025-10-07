Couple charged after falsifying money; man faces separate domestic violence charges

A couple was arraigned in court and charged with forgery of currency, creating and making use of counterfeit money and possessing instruments used for the counterfeiting or altering of currency.

Charges against the man also included causing his ex-partner slight injuries and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

Police were investigating the use of fake money which led to the arrest of two individuals, the accused and his partner. A search was carried out at their residence, which revealed that the two were producing counterfeit money for their own use.

Upon arrest, the woman claimed she was terrified of her partner and alleged that he had forced her to use the counterfeit money. She filed a domestic violence report, alleging slight injuries.

A risk assessment revealed a result of 26, which was classified as high risk.

The defence requested bail, but the prosecution objected, arguing that the case involves very serious accusations and that the alleged victim has not yet testified. The prosecution further stated that the accused does not have a fixed address since he and the alleged victim live together.

The defence argued that key evidence, including a printer, counterfeit notes, and video footage allegedly showing the fake currency being used in shops had already been recovered and was in police custody. As such, the defence maintained that there was no risk of evidence tampering.

Addressing the issue of residence, the defence stated that the accused would now be residing at an alternative address with his mother.

Defence lawyer George Anton Buttigieg further remarked that, upon recognising the name of the accused's partner, the man was alarmed, noting that he had encountered her in previous cases and that, in his experience, “everyone who gets involved with her ends up being accused.”

He argued that the domestic violence report was clearly made out of spite. In response to the high-risk assessment, the defence lawyer contended that the woman is well-versed in how to answer such questions in a way that inevitably leads to a high-risk classification. “This is not a genuine high-risk case,” he asserted.

The defence concluded that the court has every possible means to ensure that there is no contact between the accused and the alleged victim.

The court denied the man bail and issued a protection order in favour of the woman.

Alleged victim also charged and sentenced

Meanwhile, the woman was also charged with forgery of currency, creating and making use of counterfeit money and with possession of tools used for the counterfeiting or altering of currency.

She pleaded guilty.

In light of the very early admission, the prosecution maintained the woman should be handed a suspended sentence in its maximum. The legal aid lawyer held that the woman has a seven-month-old baby and should be given a minimum suspended sentence.

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea handed the woman a four-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Antonello Magri and AG lawyer Alessia Schembri prosecuted.

Defence lawyer George Anton Buttigieg appeared for the man. Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the sitting.