Azzopardi fined €300 for contempt of court after defying order on comments about Yorgen Fenech

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has been fined €300 for contempt of court after he was found to have repeatedly ignored and disobeyed a court order prohibiting him from making public comments about Yorgen Fenech or his upcoming trial.

The ruling came about following two previous incidents in June 2025, in which Azzopardi was found to have made inappropriate comments implying Fenech’s guilt. He was warned and ordered to refrain from any further public commentary that could prejudice the administration of justice or Fenech’s presumption of innocence.

The first post was uploaded by Azzopardi on 5 June just hours after the jury verdict of co-accused Adrian Agius, Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degorgio. Azzopardi wrote: “Today is the end of Part 2. No way out. Bring on Part 3”.

The second post, uploaded on 21 June, said something on the lines of: “There are those who think that before the jury they can cleanse themselves and make people forget the fact that they ordered a killing. The Massive Ordnance Penetrator of facts, truth, and recordings will crush and bury you.”

The Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30-tonne U.S. military bomb, is known for its destructive force, making the post’s imagery particularly aggressive.

Fenech’s defence team, led by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, and Charles Mercieca, argued that these posts were a clear violation of the court’s previous decree.

The post referred unmistakably to Fenech, implied that he “ordered a killing” and that such statements undermine the presumption of innocence by suggesting guilt before the jury’s determination.

The defence further emphasised repeated contempt, that this was not the first breach and similar posts had previously been removed following court orders.

The persistence of such conduct demonstrated disrespect for judicial authority and the defence thus urged the court to take appropriate action in the interest of justice.

In response, lawyer Jason Azzopardi rejected all allegations and argued that his post was an exercise of his constitutional right to free speech, not a reference to the accused.

He maintained that nowhere in the post was Fenech’s name mentioned and concluded that there was no evidence linking the post to Fenech and that his complaint was an overreach designed to silence him.

Judge Edwina Grima delivered a clear and firm ruling on the matter, finding that despite Azzopardi’s denials, his post was “undoubtedly and indirectly” referring to Yorgen Fenech.

The phrasing of the post, particularly the comment “Part 3. No way out” could not reasonably refer to anyone else.

The court held that the post breached the standing decree prohibiting comments on Fenech or his case. Given the history of warnings, Azzopardi’s behaviour displayed a disregard for judicial orders.

By implying guilt, Azzopardi’s post undermined the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of criminal justice. Such statements, especially coming from a parte civile lawyer, risked contaminating the jury process.

The judge concluded that Azzopardi’s conduct amounted to contempt of court and he was fined €300. He was once again strictly warned not to make any further comments, directly or indirectly, about Fenech or the forthcoming jury until it is concluded.