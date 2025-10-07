Man jailed for eight years for assault that left Italian tourist permanently disabled

A man was on Tuesday sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of partially disabling Italian national Daniele Nardelli after violently punching him.

The incident took place on 2 August 2015, when Nardelli and a friend were spending the evening at Club Plus One in Paceville.

The pair were on holiday.

They were dancing and enjoying their night when, according to Nardelli’s testimony, several security guards entered the area. Nardelli said that the accused, 43-year-old Mark Dimech, suddenly punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly assumed Nardelli was drunk. Nardelli, however, later testified that he had not consumed alcohol since his friend does not drink either. The officers then left without questioning him further or identifying who had attacked him.

Nardelli went to the emergency department with heavy bleeding from his nose but was told by the attending doctor to return home. His condition worsened, and he later returned to hospital complaining of severe pain on one side of his face and an inability to feel his legs.

Medical examinations revealed that he had sustained a fracture beneath his eye and that one of his spinal columns had shifted, which compressed the spinal cord and bone marrow. This explained his inability to stand. He was later operated on in his home country, with doctors warning that the procedure carried a risk of paralysis.

Although he survived, Nardelli never fully recovered. He continues to experience serious difficulties such as the inability to walk properly, struggles to eat and write, and suffers from loss of function and tremors in his dominant hand.

A medical expert explained that the fall to the floor likely caused the spinal displacement, resulting in weakness and numbness on the left side of his body. Medical experts testified that he has been left permanently disabled, with an overall 25% disability: 10% affecting his mobility and 17% in his dominant hand.

In sentencing, the court emphasised that the attack had drastically altered Nardelli’s life as a result of a single, senseless punch. The court noted that before the incident, Nardelli had led an active and sporty life and had even worked as a model, both of which he can no longer do.

The court stated that no one should suffer life-changing injuries due to the irresponsible and unacceptable actions of others.

Dimech was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and the court also imposed a three-year restraining order in favour of Nardelli.

Lawyer Giannella Caruana Curran appeared for Nardelli. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the case.