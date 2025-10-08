Man granted bail after police find drugs and €1,600 cash inside car in Santa Luċija

A 27-year-old man from Santa Luċija has been released on bail under strict conditions after police officers discovered cocaine, heroin and €1,600 in cash inside his car during a night-time raid earlier this year.

Nathan Azzopardi was arrested at around 3am when police, acting on an anonymous tip-off about suspected drug trafficking, found him asleep inside a vehicle parked in a Santa Luċija garage complex.

Inspector James Mallia told the court that officers recovered several small bags containing heroin and cocaine, as well as two mobile phones, one of which was a so-called “burner phone”, and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales. A subsequent extraction of the phone data yielded no new information.

Azzopardi had previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin, as well as to money laundering. The prosecution maintains that the drugs found were not intended for personal use, while the defence has argued that the total quantity, around seven grams, was small and that the seized cash had no proven link to laundering.

During earlier proceedings, the prosecution had sought a freezing order over the €1,600, but the defence counsel questioned the necessity of such a measure, insisting that Azzopardi has a fixed residence and no record of absconding.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella upheld Azzopardi’s bail request, ordering his release against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.

He must report twice a week at the Paola police station, reside at his Santa Luċija address, observe a curfew between 10pm and 6am, and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses. Azzopardi was also ordered to surrender his passport and ID card.

Failure to comply with any of these conditions will result in his bail being revoked and the total €5,000 forfeited to the State.

Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella presided over the case, defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia represented the accused. The prosecution was led by lawyer Godwin Cini and Inspector James Mallia.