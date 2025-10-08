Woman jailed for nine months for soliciting prostitution in Ta’ Xbiex

A 43-year-old woman from Paola has been handed a nine-month prison sentence after she was found guilty of soliciting for the purposes of prostitution in a public place in Ta’ Xbiex.

Elaine Diacono was accused of having solicited or engaged in acts intended to encourage prostitution or immoral purposes, on 25 June 2024, between midnight and the early hours of the morning, in a public or publicly accessible place.

Diacono was also charged as a recidivist, with the prosecution submitting a police affidavit confirming a previous conviction handed down on 14 May 2013. That earlier sentence had not been appealed, and the related fine had been settled.

The court noted that the accused chose not to be assisted by a lawyer and opted not to testify.

After considering the evidence and documentation presented, the court concluded that the first charge was proven on the basis of the police affidavit, while the second charge concerning recidivism was confirmed through official records from the Deputy Registrar of the Criminal Court and Tribunals.

Finding Diacono guilty on both counts, the court sentenced her to nine months in prison.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.