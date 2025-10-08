Hospital employee fined €1,000 for injuring nurse during altercation at Mater Dei

A 51-year-old hospital employee has been fined €1,000 after being found guilty of injuring and threatening a nurse during an argument at Mater Dei Hospital earlier this year.

Harold Falzon, from Ħaż-Żabbar, was convicted of threatening behaviour and causing slight bodily harm to a nurse during an incident that occurred on 1 February 2024, between 8:45pm and 9:30pm, while both men were on duty at the hospital.

The court, heard how Falzon, who works as a nursing aide, became involved in a fight with another employee, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground before continuing to hit him and attempting to choke him.

Nurse Neil Kamel El Din, who witnessed the altercation, told the court he saw Falzon attacking the victim. Another witness, Amira Azawan Atwair, confirmed seeing Falzon pin the man to the floor until colleagues intervened to separate them.

The victim testified that Falzon punched him repeatedly and grabbed him by the neck, leaving him briefly unable to breathe and forcing him to defend himself.

Falzon claimed that he had not started the fight, alleging that the dispute arose over a food delivery and that the victim had insulted him. However, the court rejected his version, noting that it was contradicted by several consistent and independent witnesses.

In its judgment, the court found that Falzon was the aggressor and that the assault was entirely unjustified, taking place during working hours at the hospital.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace fined the accused €1,000 and, at the prosecution’s request, issued a restraining order in favour of the victim to ensure his safety.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.