Repeat offender handed suspended jail term after phone theft caught on CCTV

A man known to the police was spared an immediate jail term after admitting to stealing a mobile phone from a woman at a Qawra café, an act caught on CCTV just metres away from the police station where he routinely signed his bail book.

Hungarian national Mark Tamas Zalavary, 42, was charged with aggravated theft and breaching bail conditions imposed in July 2021.

The incident occurred on 4 May when a woman reported that her €900 mobile phone had been stolen while she was at a cafeteria close to the Qawra police station. Investigators reviewing CCTV footage quickly recognised Zalavary, who was already on bail for another case, as he regularly reported to the same station.

He was arrested when he next showed up to sign the bail book. During questioning, Zalavary cooperated with the police and returned the stolen phone.

Appearing before Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. The court sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered the forfeiture of €500 from his bail deposit.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Neville Galea, assisted by police inspector Cheyenne Mangion. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit represented the accused. The case was presided over by Magistrate Marseanna Farrugia.