Unlawful detention plea rejected, but magistrate warns against ‘legal limbo’

The court has urged lawmakers to ensure the Immigration Appeals Board is legally bound to hear detention-related cases without delay, warning that bureaucratic inertia is leaving vulnerable people in prolonged custody.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech made the remarks while rejecting a habeas corpus application filed by Italo Henrique Costa Dos Santos, who remained at Ħal Safi Detention Centre after completing a five-month prison sentence for cannabis trafficking.

Dos Santos’s lawyers had argued that the board’s failure to schedule his bail hearing, cancelled twice and postponed indefinitely after the chairperson’s resignation, amounted to unlawful detention and breached his right to personal liberty.

In her decree, the magistrate described the right to liberty as “sacrosanct” and constitutionally protected, emphasising that applications for release must be treated with urgency.

“There is no other option, no dilly-dallying when a person’s deprivation of liberty is in issue,” she said. “A person cannot be left indefinitely deprived of his freedom.”

The court noted that Dos Santos filed his appeal on 22 August, submitted a release request five days later, and saw three sittings cancelled, including one set for 2 October, without being given a new date.

The court also pointed out that magistrates and police officers may face imprisonment if they fail to act on complaints of unlawful detention within 24 hours. She argued that the same standard should apply to the Immigration Appeals Board, whose workload of “thousands of cases” was resulting in excessive delays.

The court also cited the Jerin Rejan case, in which the Criminal Court had similarly criticised the board’s slow handling of detention appeals, though it stopped short of substituting its functions.

The magistrate urged authorities to provide adequate staffing and resources for the board, noting that its part-time chairpersons could not keep up with demand. “Nobody should be made to incur unnecessary expenses by being forced to file habeas corpus proceedings simply to be heard,” she said.

The court ultimately rejected the application after confirming that the Immigration Appeals Board had since scheduled a hearing for Dos Santos, rendering the request for immediate release moot.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case. Inspector Karl Roberts appeared for the Principal Immigration Officer, while lawyers José Herrera, Martina Herrera, and Naomi Spiteri represented Costa Dos Santos.