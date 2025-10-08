Witness describes seeing accused shocked after fatal Valletta crash

A witness recounted scenes of panic near Valletta’s fast ferry terminal moments after a high-speed crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Mildred Azzopardi last July.

On Wednesday, Clint Axisa told the court that he was swimming with his family when he heard a car speeding towards the area known as "il-Qanpiena" in Valletta. Shortly after, he noticed a commotion gathering near the terminal and saw a person lying on the ground while CPR was being administered.

Axisa said he immediately contacted the Transport Malta control centre and reported a “red code” emergency, fearing there had been a fatality. He recalled finding a man trapped inside a car nearby, later identified as the accused, who told him his legs were stuck and asked him to call for his wife.

Emergency doctors later pronounced Mildred Azzopardi dead at the scene.

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening, 27 July, when a Subaru Impreza driven by 23-year-old soldier Benjamin Chetcuti from Paola crashed into a parked Ford Fiesta. Azzopardi, who had been nearby fishing with her husband, was pinned between the two vehicles and died instantly.

Axisa testified that Chetcuti appeared distressed and remorseful, repeatedly asking, “How long is this taking?” while rescuers attempted to revive the victim.

Police sergeant Jan Saliba from the Valletta police station also testified, stating that upon arrival he found Chetcuti in a state of shock. The accused immediately identified himself as the driver involved in the crash.

The prosecution is being led by lawyer Danika Vella from the Office of the Attorney General and Superintendent Nicholas Vella.

Chetcuti is being assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, and Jacob Magri, while the Azzopardi family is represented by Peter Fenech and Luigi Fenech. The compilation of evidence continues before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.