Sex, drugs and unlikely friendships: Testimonies reveal complex relationship behind Birgu murder

Salvino Mangion, who is charged with the voluntary homicide of Kyle Mifsud, was granted bail, as the compilation of evidence against him continued on Wednesday.

Several individuals took the witness stand including Mifud’s partner and neighbours, testifying about the complex relationship dynamics and repeated visits to the accused’s Birgu flat prior to the shootingt.

Mangion, who previously suffered a heart attack mid-sitting, was granted bail under strict conditions. The court heard arguments on bail, with the defence citing his age and frail health, while the prosecution objected, stressing the seriousness of the charges and the number of witnesses still to testify.

The first witness, Donna Camilleri, described her 14-year relationship with the victim, explaining that both had struggled with drug addiction for many years.

They had lived in precarious conditions, alternating between rented rooms and hotel stays, and Camilleri said she last saw Mifsud four days before his death following an argument. “We mostly fought due to our drug problems,” she told the court. “But despite everything, we always cared for each other.”

Friendship turns into sexual favours for money

Camilleri explained that she had known the accused for around five years, first meeting him while sitting on a bench near a football ground in Żabbar. “He didn’t have a cigarette to give me, but he went and bought me a whole packet and even gave me €28 in cash,” she said. “From then on, we stayed in contact.”

She testified that she would visit Mangion’s Birgu apartment two or three times a week, at times engaging in sexual acts in exchange for money.

“Sometimes I went to talk about my problems. I didn’t have many friends, and I used to lean on him, we were friends,” she said.

Camilleri said Mifsud was aware of her relationship with Mangion, explaining that “he used to joke about it, telling Salvu, ‘One day I will shoot you, and you’ll put me in jail.’” She stressed that it had been said jokingly.

She admitted that she and Mifsud had previously stolen from Mangion’s flat two years earlier, for which both were convicted and sentenced to prison. “I was found guilty of theft from his flat and served 19 months in prison. Kyle also served time. We both came out on 16 June 2025,” she said.

Around six weeks before the killing, Camilleri said she unexpectedly met Mangion again at the same bench where they had first spoken years earlier.

“I looked down in shame, but he came up to me and spoke kindly. I apologised for what had happened, and he invited me back home. We rekindled our sexual relationship that same day,” she said.

She added that she called Kyle, the victim, shortly after the encounter to tell him about it, and that their relationship resumed “frequently” from that point onward. “He used to give me €30, €50, and for sexual acts between €150 and €200 a week,” she said.

Camilleri told the court that the accused sometimes gave money to both her and the victim “so they wouldn’t get sick” due to withdrawal symptoms.

She also recalled that Mangion’s son had contacted her at one point, warning her to “stop messing with his father,” and that he shouted at her from a van.

The defence reserved cross-examination, with the defence stating that her testimony painted “a picture of a kind man who was generous even to those who had once wronged him.”

Neighbours testify about day of the murder

Several neighbours testified about the events of the day and their impressions of the accused and the victim’s frequent visits.

Rita Psaila, who lives in the same block, said that at around noon on the day of the incident, a Sunday, she heard what she thought was a firework. “I thought it was the festa,” she said. “After around fifteen minutes, I heard ambulance sirens and saw police outside.”

Her husband, Raymond Psaila, corroborated her account. “I was watching Formula One when I heard the sound. We later found out it wasn’t fireworks,” he said, describing the accused as “a quiet and friendly man” who lived alone and “never caused trouble.”

“I used to hear shouting and banging. She recalled being scared to smoke on her own balcony due to the shouting and her worry of them seeing her. Mangion would shout, ‘Leave me alone or I’ll go crazy,’” towards them, she said. Farrugia added that she considered Mangion “like a father figure” who had helped her during her separation, but that “in recent months, the noise and commotion became exaggerated again.”

She said that she had heard both a man and a woman, now identified as the victim and Camilleri, in the flat and that she used to call Mangion’s son when she feared for his well-being. She also recalled hearing them asking Mangion for money and said the accused “seemed afraid to open for them.”

Her son, Don Farrugia, testified that when he would leave for work early in the morning, he would often see Mifsud “sitting in the lobby of the block.”

“Everyone in the area used to talk, they said “Salvu’s in a pot with them”, he said. He recalled that the victim often stayed downstairs for long periods and that knocking could sometimes go on for up to half an hour.

Another resident, Nazzareno Calafato, described the accused as “a good man.” He told the court he had not heard the gunshot because he was asleep at the time, but upon waking, he saw the ambulance and police outside. He said he had known the accused for years and that “his door was always open.”

He recalled seeing Mifsud sitting outside the block two days before the shooting and recognised Camilleri as a frequent visitor. “Sometimes there were other women too, but she was the one who came most often,” he said. “I can’t even believe that Salvu did this.”

Victor Vento, the brother-in-law of Mangion’s late wife, testified that he had known the accused for more than 40 years and was willing to take him in if bail were granted. The court explained that if bail conditions were breached, Vento would be financially liable.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the gravity of the voluntary homicide charge and the number of civilian witnesses still pending. The prosecution also insisted that Mangion must first have a confirmed residential address before release could be considered.

Mangion’s son, Jonathan Mangion, who was present in court, also offered his residence as an alternative address for his father.

Defence paints picture of ‘frail elderly man’

The defence argued the accused had suffered a heart attack during a previous sitting and was “an elderly man in fragile health.”

Debono expressed sympathy for the victim’s family but emphasised that “the court must understand the circumstances.”

He alleged that the accused had repeatedly filed police reports against the victim and Camilleri for harassment and that no action had been taken. “Had these reports been looked into, this tragedy might have been avoided,” Debono argued.

He added that the victim and Camilleri had a “history of theft, drug abuse, and manipulation,” insisting that Mangion “was a lonely widower who was being hounded.”

Quoting the David Busuttil case, where bail was granted within a week of arraignment, Debono argued that “each case must be judged on its own facts.”

“The court can appreciate that the accused is not a flight risk, he is an old man who barely walks without support,” Debono said, thanking the prosecution for their professional conduct during the sittings.

Ultimately, bail was granted by the court under strict conditions. A curfew of 10pm - 6am, a ban from entering Birgu, €10,000 deposit, personal guarantee of €30,000.

Prima Facie has been granted, so there is enough evidence for a jury to take place.

The case will continue on 14th November at 10:00 am.

Mangion is being defended by lawyer Franco Debono, while Inspector Roxanne Tabone and Attorney General lawyer Nicholas De Gaetano are prosecuting.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared as parte civile for the victim’s relatives. Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided over the case.