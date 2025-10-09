Court calls Yorgen Fenech’s note ‘borderline intimidation’ after defence accuses court of bias

The Criminal Court has described a note filed by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as “borderline intimidation”, after the businessman accused the court of undermining his right to a fair hearing.

Fenech, who stands charged with complicity in the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, filed the note through his defence lawyers after a number of their requests to summon further witnesses and present additional evidence were turned down.

The court said the majority of these requests appeared to be aimed at delaying the trial. She also notified prosecutors of the note’s contents, remarking that its wording was “almost intimidating” toward the court.

In the note, Fenech complained that the principle of equality of arms between the prosecution and defence was not being upheld, and warned that this imbalance risked violating his constitutional right to a fair trial.

The court made it clear that the proceedings would continue as scheduled unless the Constitutional Court ruled otherwise, adding that the Criminal Court would not tolerate veiled pressure or attempts to influence its conduct.

Fenech’s lawyers have since indicated their client intends to file a separate constitutional case, alleging breaches of his fundamental rights.

The case, one of Malta’s most significant criminal proceedings in recent years, concerns Fenech’s alleged role in financing and masterminding the car bomb attack that killed Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home in October 2017.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio have admitted to planting and detonating the explosive, receiving 40-year prison terms each, while Vince Muscat (known as il-Koħħu) was jailed for 15 years after a plea deal and later testified for the prosecution. Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were also convicted earlier this year of supplying the explosive used in the attack.

Attorney General lawyers Anthony Vella, Godwin Cini, and Danika Vella are prosecuting. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing for the Caruana Galizia family. Defence lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are representing Fenech. The case was presided over by Judge Edwina Grima.