Police arrest man after finding €14,000 in cocaine and heroin

matthew_farrugia
10 October 2025, 10:47am
by Matthew Farrugia
Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking after finding 279 small packets of drugs.

In a statement, police said that after days of investigation, they spotted the man driving in Marsa before they stopped him. Upon seeing police officers, the suspect was seen throwing a bag out of the car. 

A search revealed that the suspect was in possession of 210 small packets of cocaine, and another 69 packets of heroin, as well as cash. The drugs' estimated street value was around €14,000.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as the suspect is being held at Police HQ.

He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

