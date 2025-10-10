Youth who fled court-ordered Caritas drug rehab programme granted bail

Sheldon Micallef, 18, was on Friday granted bail in connection with his escape from a Caritas rehabilitation centre without permission.

Micallef was charged in court on 18 August and faced charges of fleeing from custody, breaching previously imposed bail conditions, and recidivism.

Inspector James Mallia was informed by the Residential Unit of Caritas that Micallef had fled.

The court was informed that Micallef was sentenced to 20 months in prison last March, but he was out on 3 separate bail sets and prison leave to attend the rehabilitation program.

During his arraignment, bail was not requested and he was remanded in custody.

However, on 10 October, Micallef was granted bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €4,500.

Micallef was ordered to sign the bail book daily at the Mosta police station and curfew between 8pm and 7am was also imposed. Should Micallef breach his conditions, the sum of €5,000 will be confiscated in favour of the Maltese government.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for Micallef.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided.