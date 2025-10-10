Siġġiewi man sustains burn injuries in St Paul’s Bay accident

A 31-year-old man from Siġġiewi sustained serious injuries in a burn incident while carrying out maintenance work in San Pawl il-Baħar.

The police were alerted around 12pm that medical assistance was needed at a property on Triq San Franġisk.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was injured while using a blow lamp during maintenance work.

He received immediate medical attention on-site before being taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

The case was reported to Magistrate Monica Borg Galea who has opened an inquiry.

Police investigations, in collaboration with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are ongoing.