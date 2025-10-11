Man released from custody after being charged with threatening ex-partner

A 35-year-old man from Mosta was on Saturday charged with causing his partner to fear that violence would be used against her, assaulting her and threatening her.

The alleged offences occurred around a month ago, the court was told.

In court, the defence submitted that although certain words were indeed said, which are undoubtedly condemnable, at no point was there any physical contact. The accused never resorted to physical violence or touched his partner.

The defence held that it must be understood that emotions can run high during moments of tension and statements are sometimes made in the heat of the moment.

It was also noted that on several occasions, the alleged victim herself requested that her partner return home. The parties were in the process of separation, the court heard.

The parte civile lawyer also confirmed that there had never been any form of physical violence throughout their relationship.

Bail was granted to the man against a €3,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee. He is to sign the bail book once weekly.

A ban on the publication of names was issued. A protection order in favour of the woman was also put into force.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the man. Lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice appeared for the parte civile.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.