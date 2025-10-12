Man pleads guilty to trafficking 300 grams of cocaine in his stomach

A 40-year-old man admitted to trafficking €30,000 in cocaine to Malta.

Police said the Belgian man was arrested on Friday after arriving in Malta on a flight from Amsterdam. The suspect was stopped and searched at the airport.

The Belgian was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was discovered that he had swallowed 300 grams of cocaine in 20 capsules.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Sunday, where he pleaded guilty to his charges.

He is yet to be sentenced.