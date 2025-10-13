Seabank brawl: Defence says punch did not cause victim’s death

A court will deliver its judgment in the coming days in the case against Liam Joseph Stacey, who stands accused of causing grievous bodily harm, without intent to kill, during a brawl at the db Seabank Hotel.

Stacey allegedly punched Roderick Sciortino during a violent altercation at the hotel. The victim spent days in intensive care and died days after the brawl.

On Monday, the court heard the final arguments from both sides before adjourning the case for judgment.

The prosecution rested its case on medical and witness evidence. The parte civile’s participation was limited to a single question, asking whether the victim’s death would have occurred had Stacey not delivered a punch.

The defence put forward a two-pronged argument. Forensic and pathological experts, heard during earlier sittings, unanimously testified that there was no direct causal link between the punch and the victim’s death. They concluded that death was caused by a burst aneurysm, triggered by the victim’s extremely high blood pressure.

The condition, experts said, was aggravated by alcohol consumption and heightened by the emotional stress of the argument.

The defence also put forward that this sequence of events mirrored a case documented by Professor Russel Fisher in Maryland, where a similar rupture led to a natural death despite initial homicide proceedings.

The defence also invoked self-defence, arguing that Stacey had acted protectively towards his minor child amid an escalating confrontation. Video evidence shown in court depicted the accused surrounded by several individuals, some of whom were seen throwing objects.

Witnesses confirmed that Stacy did not initiate the conflict and that he fled the scene once the altercation ended, later pursued by others.

The defence maintained that the punch was a spontaneous, defensive reaction to an imminent threat that could not be avoided, rather than a deliberate act of aggression.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the court.

Inspectors Bradley Grima and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted with the assistance of AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti assisted the accused.