Robber speaks Italian to hide identity, but bolts swearing in Maltese

A would-be robber who burst into a Tarxien bakery speaking Italian to avoid being recognised ended up fleeing the scene cursing in Maltese when his plan fell apart.

Antonio Mangion was handed a suspended jail term after admitting to an attempted hold-up at James Bakes and Cakes in October 2021.

The court heard how Mangion walked into the bakery on Triq San Tumas wearing a black hoodie, mask, gloves, and carrying a pink shopping bag and what appeared to be a black pistol. Pointing the weapon at two terrified employees, he demanded cash in Italian: “Dammi tutto!” (“Give me everything”).

He later told police he spoke Italian “because that’s what came to me at the time”, and to avoid being recognised. But as the hold-up collapsed and one of the women bolted toward the back of the shop, Mangion ran out, this time cursing in Maltese.

The attempted robbery, which lasted under 15 minutes, left employee Rita Schembri suffering emotional shock. CCTV footage and evidence recovered from Mangion’s home included the pink bag, gloves and an imitation pistol linking him directly to the crime.

Mangion, who admitted to having a long-standing drug problem and being under financial strain, said he had planned to send money to his wife in Morocco. He claimed the weapon was a toy gun “that just looked real”.

In court, Mangion said his conscience stopped him from carrying on with the crime. “I felt sorry for her,” he testified. “Not because I was afraid, but because my conscience wouldn’t let me continue. I’d been abusing drugs for two days, even my mind wasn’t right.”

When the cashier threw the basket back at him instead of handing over the cash, Mangion said he became suddenly aware of what he was doing. He then drove to Żabbar, where he spent half an hour sitting in his car, shaken and remorseful.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech found him guilty of attempted aggravated theft, causing minor bodily harm, and possession of an imitation firearm. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for four years, placed under a three-year supervision order, and ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation to Schembri.

The court accepted the defence’s argument that Mangion had voluntarily abandoned the robbery, noting there was no external force compelling him to stop. Charges of unlawful arrest were dismissed after the court found no evidence that the employees had been held against their will.