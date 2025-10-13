Former Mater Dei nurse jailed for years-long sexual harassment of colleague

A 56-year-old former nurse has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined €15,000 after being found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague at Mater Dei Hospital over several years.

The accused, whose name has been withheld from court documents, was convicted by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace of persistent sexual harassment, attempted outrage of modesty, and offensive conduct in a public place. The offences spanned from 2009 to 2016 and mainly occurred within the hospital premises, where both were employed.

The court heard how the accused, at the time holding a senior nursing position, subjected his colleague to repeated unwanted advances, lewd comments, and invasive questions about her body. The victim recounted the harassment beginning after a wedding in 2009, where the man made a remark about her chest. From then on, the behaviour escalated into years of verbal and physical abuse.

In one instance, the woman testified that while using the accused’s office computer, he approached her from behind, unclasped her bra, touched her inappropriately, and exposed himself. Despite her clear refusals and distress, the harassment continued unabated.

A forensic report presented in court by IT expert Dr Martin Bajada revealed dozens of sexually explicit messages sent from the accused’s mobile number to the victim between December 2014 and June 2016. The texts included repeated references to the victim’s underwear and body, with messages such as: “My office in 15 mins. Agenda: colour, shape and feel.”

Despite some messages being deleted and unrecoverable, the surviving evidence strongly corroborated the victim’s claims.

Hospital colleagues described the victim as quiet and reserved, confirming that she confided in them about the accused’s conduct. Police intervention followed the victim’s formal report through legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit.

The victim also detailed how from 2012 the accused frequently sent messages via her work pager, mobile, and emails insisting she visit his office and revealing himself to her—despite her repeated refusals. The victim said the harassment continued relentlessly, even on Christmas Day, when in 2015 he messaged: “Merry Christmas 2 u and all d family. Given its xmas may I ask somethings u may assume about what?” He once said to her: “I always get what I want.”

In her comprehensive 93-page judgment, Magistrate Micallef Stafrace described the victim as “consistent and credible”, condemning the accused’s behaviour as “unreasonable and entirely unjustifiable”.

While the court dismissed stalking charges, it found the accused guilty of the other offences and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and a €15,000 fine, in addition to orders covering expert report costs and compensation to the victim.