Man accused of stealing shotgun and trying to sell it on social media

A 23-year-old man from Għaxaq has pleaded not guilty to stealing a shotgun and attempting to sell it on social media, as well as a series of related offences.

Zion Mallia appeared before Magistrate Astrid May Grima, facing charges of theft, damage to property, possession of ammunition without a licence, breaching bail conditions, handling stolen goods, suppressing evidence, and recidivism.

According to police, on November 10, 2024, the owner of a Benelli shotgun reported that the weapon had been stolen. The man had taken the gun from his residence to his fields and, upon opening the gate, discovered it was missing. He later recognised the distinctive features of the weapon in a for-sale post on social media.

Inspector Wayne Bonello told the court that, in September, the owner came across photos of the shotgun online. It was being offered for sale by Mallia. Following an investigation, Mallia was arrested in Gozo on Sunday morning.

The prosecution alleged that Mallia had caused damage to the same person valued at up to €2,500 and possessed other stolen items on the same day with the intention of selling them.

He was further accused of possessing ammunition without a licence on October 12, 2024, attempting to conceal a crime, and breaching previous bail conditions.

In court, Mallia, represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit, denied all charges. Debono requested bail, saying that his client lived a stable life with his partner in Gozo and was receiving support from a probation officer. He argued that Mallia had no serious criminal record and was committed to improving his life.

The prosecution, led by AG lawyer Clive Abela and assisted by Inspector Bonello, opposed bail, warning that the accused might tamper with evidence. They noted that posting images of the shotgun on social media demonstrated a disregard for legal obligations.

After hearing submissions, the court granted bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee, imposing a curfew between 7am and 9pm and requiring Mallia to sign in daily at the Rabat police station in Gozo. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim and placed the accused under supervision.