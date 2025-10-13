Teenager reported by father for breaching bail conditions

A 16-year-old from Birgu is facing legal trouble again after his father and a relative reported him to the police for failing to observe his court-imposed curfew.

The teenager, who had been released on bail under strict conditions set in October 2025, was accused of breaking those terms by returning home an hour later than permitted.

Inspector Christian Xuereb told the court that on Sunday evening, the boy’s father showed up at the Bormla police station to report that his son, who was meant to be indoors by 7pm, had only come home at 8pm.

Police officers went to the family’s residence, where they found the teenager together with a relative in the shared area of the apartment block.

According to the relative, he had gone out to search for the boy when he noticed he had missed his curfew. He eventually found him along Triq Santa Tereża in Bormla and drove him back home.

The teenager was arrested immediately and brought before the court the next day. He entered a not-guilty plea, and no bail request was filed at this stage.

Before the hearing concluded, Magistrate Astrid May Grima addressed the young defendant directly, urging him to take advantage of his time at the Centre of Residential Restorative Services (CoRRS).

Police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa, Karen Cassar, and Christian Xuereb led the prosecution, while legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant represented the accused.