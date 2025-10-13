Unemployed man jailed for assaulting friar with scissors

A 31-year-old unemployed man from Bormla was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment on Monday after pleading guilty to threatening and assaulting a friar inside a church on Triq Santa Tereża.

Andre Calleja appeared before Magistrate Gabriella Vella, admitting to assaulting the friar with a pair of scissors and making threats. The incident occurred on the afternoon of 18 August, police inspector Kurt Farrugia detailed in court.

Calleja had visited the church requesting the “xirja,” a bag of groceries offered by the church to those in need. Instead of the food bag, the friar offered him pizza, which apparently offended Calleja.

The man allegedly responded to the friar with a threat, warning “I will pay you back,” before lunging at him with scissors and assaulting him. Police arrived and arrested Calleja on site.

Originally pleading not guilty, Calleja changed his plea to guilty on 30 September, acknowledging the assault, threats, insults, possession of a sharp instrument without a licence, and his status as a recidivist.

The court took into account Calleja’s early admission of guilt and the nature of his offences alongside his ongoing struggle with drug addiction.

In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a three-year treatment order aimed at addressing Calleja’s addiction issues and a three-year restraining order protecting the friar.

Magistrate Vella addressed the severity of the actions while recognising Calleja’s efforts to accept responsibility early and providing a rehabilitative component through the treatment order.

Inspector Farrugia prosecuted the case, while lawyer Matthew Charles Zammit represented Calleja.