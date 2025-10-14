Sofia developer jailed for commissioning assault on former father-in-law

Matthew Joseph Schembri, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and six months in prison for orchestrating an assault on a jogger in Sliema.

He had been arraigned in June 2022 and previously denied charges of complicity in attempted grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm, and actual slight bodily harm in connection with the case.

Schembri who, according to reports, used to moonlight as the personal driver to the Lands Department CEO Robert Vella, is also the developer behind the Kordin construction site which collapsed in December 2022, claiming the life of JeanPaul Sofia.

Police described Schembri as the “brains” behind the unprovoked assault of Louis Spiteri, the father of Schembri’s ex-wife.

Two Albanian nationals and Sliema residents, 23-year-olds Xhovano Ndoci Doji and Agostin Marku, were separately jailed for 42 months in 2023 after admitting their role in the attack.

Both testified in court that Schembri had commissioned them and promised payment for carrying out the assault.

Schembri is also facing separate criminal proceedings for involuntary homicide, related to his role as one of the developers behind the Corradino Industrial Estate construction collapse, which claimed the life of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided over the case.