Property sellers ordered to repay €138,599 after fraudulent Gozo property deal

An appeals court has ruled against Joseph Portelli and Small Properties Limited, finding them guilty of fraudulent conduct in a property dispute involving a 168sq.m plot in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The court ordered them to jointly repay €138,599 plus interest to British purchasers Barry John Drake, Carol Drake, and Stephen Edward Callard, after determining that the defendants had extended a promise-of-sale agreement multiple times despite the property having been auctioned off to HSBC Bank Malta in 2016.

The dispute originated from a preliminary agreement signed on 14 September 2009, under which Small Properties Limited, represented by Portelli, undertook to sell a 168sq.m plot to Barry John Drake and Stephen Edward Callard for €186,350. The purchasers paid a deposit of €138,599 as part of the price. The contract was extended several times over the years, with the final extension valid until 31 March 2019.

On 16 November 2018, the purchasers filed a lawsuit after discovering that the property had been auctioned to HSBC Bank Malta on 12 January 2016, a fact never disclosed to them by the sellers. They alleged that Portelli and Small Properties Limited had fraudulently continued to renew the promise-of-sale agreement despite no longer owning the property.

The court found that both Portelli and Small Properties Limited were aware of the auction sale and the mortgage encumbering the property but failed to inform the buyers, instead continuing to sign extensions in bad faith.

Portelli denied wrongdoing, arguing that the contract had expired and that neither he nor Small Properties Limited had received any money from the buyers, claiming instead that Mario Grech had handled the funds.

However, evidence presented in court showed that the deposit had in fact been paid to Small Properties Limited, and that Portelli himself had signed multiple contract extensions, confirming ongoing obligations.

The court concluded that the defendants had acted fraudulently and ordered them to jointly reimburse the purchasers the €138,599 deposit plus interest calculated from the contract date.

The court also dismissed Portelli’s objections, including claims that Carol Drake lacked legal interest and that the extensions were invalid, ruling that all renewals had been ratified by all parties.

The defendants were also ordered to bear legal costs jointly.