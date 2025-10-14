Man is charged with breaching protection order for sending victim Facebook request, blank email

A 35-year-old man residing in Qormi was charged with breaching a protection order after he sent a Facebook friend request and a blank email to his from partner.

He faced further charges of violating a probation order, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, as well as breaching bail conditions and recidivism.

The accused denied all charges.

The protection order had been issued by the court in September.

After noting the charges, the court questioned why the man had not been arraigned under summons.

Police inspector Antonello Magri explained that, although the woman had scored low on the risk assessment, a breach of a protection order still requires arraignment. He further stated that the victim “fears him”.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud requested bail arguing that all evidence had already been preserved and owing to the fact that the man should not have been arrested for such charges.

The court granted the man bail against a €2,000 deposit, a €5,000 personal guarantee and a curfew.

Police Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted while defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud represented the accused. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared for the parte civile.

The proceedings were presided over by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia.