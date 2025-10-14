Accused tells police he drank entire bottle of whiskey, leading him to motorcycle theft

A 32-year-old man who has no fixed residence in Malta was charged with the aggravated theft of a motorcycle from Żejtun and with voluntarily damaging it.

Mantas Antulis, a Lithuanian foreman, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

Police received a report that a particular individual was seen stealing a motorcycle and moving it to another location. A man matching the description was found nearby attempting to hotwire the ignition and he was subsequently arrested. A jet lighter was also found nearby.

During his interrogation, the man claimed that he drank an entire bottle of whiskey and thus, stole the motorcycle in an attempt to return home.

The man had arrived in Malta the previous weekend.

The prosecution deemed a suspended sentence in its maximum to be favourable since Antulis had cooperated in full with the police. The defence agreed.

Duty magistrate Nadine Sant Lia handed the man a two-year sentence, suspended for four years. She also ordered him to pay €80 in damages to the owner of the vehicle, which was the amount of damages sustained.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors James Mallia, Wayne Bonello, Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa, together with Attorney General lawyer Miryea Mifsud.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared for the man.