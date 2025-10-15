Drunk man gets conditional discharge after punching diplomat in the face outside Malta Airport

A 32-year-old French national, Jordan Boucaud, has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting to injuring a diplomat outside Malta International Airport.

Boucaud also pleaded guilty to public drunkenness, threatening the diplomat and slightly injuring a medical officer.

The men had arrived in Malta on the same flight. Upon arrival, an accidental bump at the airport led Boucaud to confront the victim, Ali Mohamed R.M Al-Hamaidi, after which he punched him in the face.

In response, the diplomat subdued Boucaud, placing him in a headlock and pinned him to the ground.

Boucaud was warned not to commit any further offences during the three-year period of his conditional discharge.

The case was prosecuted by AG lawyer Valentina Cassar, assisted by Police Inspector Roxanne Tabone.