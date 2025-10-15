Tourist acquitted after Seabank brawl ruled unrelated to man’s death

A British tourist has been cleared of any wrongdoing over a poolside altercation at the db Seabank Hotel after the court concluded that the victim’s death was unrelated to the fight.

Liam Joseph Stacey had been charged in July with inflicting grievous bodily harm on 38-year-old Roderick Sciortino during a heated confrontation at the Mellieħa resort. The incident erupted when a group of allegedly intoxicated Maltese patrons approached Stacey, who was at the pool area with his partner and toddler.

Evidence heard in court showed that Sciortino slapped Stacey across the face, causing him to stumble and fall over his child. Stacey reacted by striking Sciortino once in the face. A short scuffle ensued before hotel staff intervened.

Sciortino was later admitted to Mater Dei Hospital, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma. He died days later, on 31 July, after life support was withdrawn.

However, expert testimony by court-appointed medicolegal specialist Mario Scerri established that Sciortino’s death was caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm and not by trauma sustained in the fight. “It was a purely pathological bleed, not due to an injury,” Scerri told the court, explaining that the post-mortem found no external wounds except for a small bruise unrelated to the haemorrhage.

Scerri added that the victim’s blood pressure had spiked to dangerous levels and his alcohol readings were elevated, conditions that could have triggered the rupture independently of any physical impact. A consultant neurosurgeon confirmed that the haemorrhage was spontaneous and not the result of violence.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a causal link between the punch and Sciortino’s death, adding that Stacey’s response was a “reflexive act of self-defence” following an unprovoked assault. He was therefore acquitted of all charges.

The case was prosecuted by AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici together with Inspectors Bradley Grima and Clayton Camilleri. The defence was led by lawyer Stefano Filletti, while lawyer Rachel Tua appeared on behalf of the Sciortino family. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.