Man given suspended prison sentence after physical altercation over former partner

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for injuring another man during an altercation over his former partner.

Ferdisan Azzopardi, 21, was handed an 18-month jail term suspended for three years after the court found him guilty of threatening and inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man during an altercation in Rabat earlier this month.

Azzopardi was also found guilty of breaching bail conditions.

In a judgment delivered by Magistrate Victor Axiak on Wednesday, the court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

The magistrate warned Azzopardi to maintain an orderly and law-abiding lifestyle, noting that the suspended sentence is hanging over him “like an axe” should he reoffend.

Inspector Ylenia Marie Scerri led the prosecution. Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.