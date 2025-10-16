Surveillance leads to 76kg cocaine bust with estimated street value of €9 million

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection to the €9 million cocaine bust on Thursday.

His arrest followed several days of investigations and surveillance by the police into suspicious activities between Malta and Gozo.

On Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle at the Mġarr Harbour in Gozo. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 18kg of a substance suspected to be cocaine.

Further searches were conducted at the accused's residence in Xagħra, where police found an additional 58 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with several vehicle registration plates linked to different cars.

Croatian national Nenad Kovacic was arraigned in Gozo where he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody as the defence did not request bail.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order on Kovacic’s assets.

The prosecution was led by Godwin Cini from the AG's office and Inspectors John Howard and Alfredo Mangion. Lawyer Daniel Cilia appeared for the accused.