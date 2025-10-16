Language school worker gets suspended sentence for misappropriating students' funds

A 31-year-old man has been handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years after admitting to misappropriating over €4,000 from several foreign language students.

Columbian national Juan David Diaz Herrera was accused of taking a total of €4,320 from five students who reported that they had lent him money between July and September this year. The students, who attended the same language school where the accused worked, told police that Diaz Herrera had approached them with various excuses and later failed to return the borrowed sums.

Inspector James Turner, who led the investigation, said the accused had stopped responding to calls and messages before being reported missing. He was eventually located and arrested on Wednesday after returning to the school to collect his belongings.

During questioning, Diaz Herrera answered all police questions except those relating to the missing funds, but later apologised for his actions.

Appearing before Magistrate Noel Bartolo, the accused pleaded guilty to misappropriation charges.

The court took into account his early admission and cooperation, handing him a two-year jail term suspended for four years and ordering him to reimburse the victims.

Inspector Turner prosecuted, while legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for the defence.