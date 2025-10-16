Grocery shop worker jailed six years for molesting 10-year-old girl inside Mosta shop

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl inside a grocery shop in Mosta where he worked.

Mufarrih Shah, from Pakistan, was convicted of performing sexual acts without consent on the child inside a grocery shop in Mosta, after luring her into the store’s back area in July 2023.

The girl later told her parents what had happened, prompting them to contact the police.

‘He took advantage of her trust’

Evidence presented in court showed that Shah had taken advantage of the girl’s innocence and trust, touching her inappropriately and exposing himself. CCTV footage and witness statements corroborated key elements of the child’s account.

The court remarked that the testimony of the young victim was “consistent, spontaneous and credible”, noting that there was no motive for fabrication. Medical and psychological reports confirmed the trauma suffered by the girl.

During proceedings, Shah denied the accusations and claimed that the incident never occurred. The defence argued that there was insufficient proof of intent and questioned the reliability of the girl’s statement.

However, the court rejected these arguments, stressing that the child’s testimony was detailed and trustworthy, and that the accused’s behaviour in the moments following the report was “evasive and inconsistent”.

Apart from the sexual offences, Shah was also found guilty of breaching immigration and employment regulations, having been working at the grocery store without the necessary permit.

He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, as the court placed a five-year protection order in favour of the victim. The court also prohibited Shah from working in any setting involving minors upon his release.

The court ordered the revocation of his residence permit and his deportation following the completion of his sentence.

Magistrate Claire L. Stafrace Zammit delivered the sentence on 13 October 2025.

Police Inspectors Kylie Borg and Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

A legal aid lawyer appeared for the accused.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.