Court rejects government’s bid to halt UPE directives affecting LSEs

The Civil Court (First Hall) has rejected a government request for a prohibitory injunction intended to compel the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) to suspend two directives affecting Learning Support Educators (LSEs).

In a decision delivered by Judge Audrey Demicoli, the court said that the case fell outside the scope of such a judicial remedy and reaffirmed the union’s right to issue directives within the framework of its associative freedoms.

The injunction, filed on 3 October 2025 by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Education and the Director General for Educational Services, sought to halt two directives. The first barred Year 11 LSEs from redeployment to other schools once their assigned students had completed schooling, while the second instructed LSEs not to replace colleagues on sick, special, or maternity leave. The applicants argued that these measures deprived students of essential support and created harm to vulnerable learners.

The UPE opposed the request, arguing that the injunction was legally defective since the directives were already in force and therefore did not constitute an obbligazzjoni di non fare, or an obligation to refrain from acting. The union maintained that the directives were not causing any harm to the students, but rather, human resource policies and lack of social dialogue was the cause of any harm.

In its reasoning, the court referred to Article 873 of Chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta, which establishes three requisites for the issue of a prohibitory injunction: a prima facie right, a necessity to protect that right, and an irremediable prejudice. It observed that since the directives were already operative, halting them would effectively amount to compelling the union to act, an obbligazzjoni di fare, which is not permissible under this legal mechanism.

While acknowledging the ministry’s duty to safeguard the right to education, the court held that union members equally enjoy rights to association and fair working conditions. It found that the directives were not disproportionate, noting that Year 11 LSEs remained engaged in their assigned schools.

The court, referencing an earlier decision, cautioned that the right of UPE members to association and fair working conditions cannot be disregarded merely because another union holds majority status.

The court revoked its provisional injunction issued on 3 October and definitively refused the government’s application, ordering the applicants to bear the costs.

UPE was represented by lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia. The Ministry for Education was represented by lawyers Chris Cilia and Stefano Filletti.

In a short statement after the decision, Education Minister Clifton Grima said he instructed the ministry's legal team to start legal procedures against the two directives.