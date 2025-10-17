‘Crispy Flavoured Chicken’ power cut case dismissed, tribunal says dispute must go to arbitration

The Tribunal for Small Claims has dismissed a case filed by Citadel Insurance PLC against Enemalta PLC over losses suffered by Crispy Flavoured Chicken, a Marsaskala food outlet that was hit by a power cut in August 2021.

The incident occurred between 4 and 5 August 2021, when the shop experienced several hours without electricity. The interruption caused a large quantity of frozen goods to spoil, resulting in a financial loss for the shop’s owner, Randall Grech.

Citadel Insurance, which covered the business, paid Grech €1,695 in compensation.

This amount included the policy excess and the cost of hiring a professional loss adjuster. The insurer then sought to recover the payout from Enemalta, alleging that the loss was due to the company’s failure to maintain a steady supply of electricity.

Enemalta raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the Tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the claim. It pointed to the Arbitration Act, which makes arbitration compulsory for all disputes related to electricity supply.

The company also noted that Grech was not the registered consumer of the electricity meter at the shop.

After considering the arguments, the Tribunal upheld Enemalta’s objection and ruled that the matter must be referred to the Electricity Arbitration Tribunal.

It found that Citadel Insurance had legal standing to act on behalf of its insured client but could not pursue the case before the civil tribunal.

The Tribunal ordered Citadel Insurance to bear the costs of the proceedings.