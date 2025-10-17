Court upholds asset freeze against doctor facing cannabis-related charges

The First Hall of the Civil Court has dismissed a case filed by Andrew Agius, a licensed medical practitioner and owner of The Pain Clinic in Paola, who claimed that a blanket freezing order issued against him breached his fundamental rights.

Agius has been facing criminal proceedings since March 2022, when he was charged before the Court of Magistrates with the importation, possession, and sale of a dangerous medicine — namely Cannabis Grass — contrary to Maltese law.

On the same day, a freezing order was imposed on all his assets, both personal and professional, restricting his access to funds.

Through his constitutional application, Agius argued that the asset freeze lated his rights to property and a fair hearing under the Maltese Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court, however, noted that — while not strictly relevant to the constitutional issue at hand — it was pertinent to observe that the product imported by Agius was in fact hemp (qanneb veru), a substance lawfully circulated and sold within the European Union without restriction, and not Cannabis Grass as alleged by the police in the charges.

The judgment pointed out that this same product is today openly available on the Maltese market, and that it had been intended for use in the treatment of his patients. The court remarked that, in truth, Agius should never have been charged in the first place.

The order in question, issued under the Criminal Code, the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, and the Proceeds of Crime Act, prevents him from disposing of or transferring any movable or immovable property. He is allowed access to an annual amount of €13,976.24 to cover basic living expenses.

Agius requested the courts to vary or revoke the order, insisting that it was excessive and not supported by evidence of illicit profit. However, these requests were rejected, with the courts citing the lack of legal authority to alter a freezing order in such cases and pointing to established precedent.

The Constitutional Court reviewed whether the measure was proportionate and lawful, taking into account recent legislative amendments in 2024 that sought to curb the use of blanket asset freezes. The court, however, concluded that these reforms did not apply to Agius’ case due to the serious nature of the charges, which relate to drug offences.

Citing both Maltese and European jurisprudence, the court noted that freezing orders are precautionary measures intended to secure the potential confiscation of criminal proceeds, and that they serve the public interest by preventing the dissipation of assets.

The presumption of innocence, it stressed, remains unaffected during such proceedings.

While acknowledging the lengthy duration of the criminal case — ongoing for over three years — the court found no evidence of undue delay or procedural impropriety that would justify lifting the order.

In its ruling, the court concluded that Agius’ rights to property and a fair hearing had not been violated, and that the freezing order was legally justified under the relevant laws.

Agius was represented by lawyers Giannella De Marco, Stephen Tonna Lowell and Kristina Rapa Manché, while lawyer Julian Farrugia from the Office of the State Advocate appeared for the defendants.