Court upholds decision recognising Manuel Delia’s right to access CCF, detention centres.

The Constitutional Court has upheld a ruling recognising journalist Manuel Delia’s right to access both the Corradino Correctional Facility and Malta’s detention centres.

The court found the authorities’ refusal to grant entry violated his freedom of expression under both the European Convention on Human Rights and Article 41 of the Constitution.

The court’s decision, delivered on 20 October 2025 by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Mr Justice Giannino Caruana Demajo, and Mr Justice Anthony Ellul, confirmed earlier findings of the First Hall of the Civil Court in April 2022 and December 2023.

The Constitutional Court upheld the lower court’s order that Delia be granted access, subject to specific safeguards to balance transparency with security and privacy within the correctional system.

The court ruled Delia must coordinate his visits with the Director of Corradino Correctional Services and the Head of Detention Services, who are to determine reasonable times and supervision arrangements for his entry; he may take photographs and notes for journalistic purposes, provided he respects the privacy and dignity of prisoners, migrants, and staff, and does not record material that could identify detainees without consent, and authorities may impose proportionate logistical or security measures, but these cannot be used to block or delay access indefinitely.

It also ruled the state remains obliged to facilitate access in good faith, recognising that the right to seek and impart information is a core element of journalistic freedom protected by the Constitution.

Delia had filed constitutional proceedings in September 2020, after eight formal requests that he had filed, for access to the prison and detention centres to investigate and report on claims of illegal behaviour, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment of prisoners and detainees, were refused.

Mr. Justice Toni Abela had upheld the complaint in December 2023, remarking that the days of “je suis le roi, je suis la loi” [‘I am the king, I am the law’] were over. But court records show that the CCF’s Director and the CEO had filed an appeal shortly after that judgement was given.

