Birżebbuġa man charged with breaching court orders, threatening wife

A 67-year-old Birżebbuġa resident has been charged with breaching multiple court orders and making serious threats against his wife.

Proceedings were carried out before the Court of Magistrates, presided by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi on Monday.

The accused was arraigned following police allegations that he violated both a restraining order and a probation order issued in favour of his wife on and before 18 October 2025.

The orders, imposed a year prior by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, were intended to protect the alleged victim.

Inspector Audrey Micallef, prosecuting, presented further charges that he insulted, threatened, and provoked his wife beyond legal limits, including by electronic means.

Among the new accusations were threats to harm or burn down the victim’s house and to attempt to kill her if she caused his imprisonment. These threats were communicated via telephone and subsequently reported by the victim to her landlord, which led to the involvement of the police.

During the hearing, the court was told that the accused’s wife had been offered alternative accommodation due to safety concerns, but she refused the offer.

The prosecution requested the issuance of a protection order valid until the conclusion of proceedings, and the court acceded to this request.

The defence, led by legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia, did not request the accused’s release from arrest at this stage. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.