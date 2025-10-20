Man breaches protection order; lawyer replaced following outburst in court

A man has admitted to breaching a protection order issued against him last month, during court proceedings that saw a change in legal representation following a tense exchange in the courtroom.

According to testimony presented in court, the incident leading to the man’s arrest occurred on 18 October, when the complainant informed police that she had seen the accused driving past her twice in Mġarr, despite a protection order issued on 15 September.

She told the police that she first saw him near a traffic junction in Mosta, and again as she was parking near a relative’s home. The complainant reported that the accused appeared to nod in her direction before she filed a report with the police.

Given the active protection order, the accused was arrested shortly after.

During the sitting before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, defence lawyer Mario Mifsud expressed strong objections to aspects of the prosecution’s approach.

The court noted that, despite being cautioned not to make further remarks, Mifsud continued to comment including one in which he attributed nastiness (ħdura) to the parte civile lawyers. The lawyer also addressed the media inside the courtroom, which prompted the magistrate to instruct that he be escorted out if necessary. The magistratet also ordered the incident be notified to the Chamber of Advocates regarding the incident.

Following this, Mifsud withdrew from the case, and lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assumed the defence.

The new defence lawyer told the court that while his client had passed through the area, there had been no deliberate intention to breach the protection order. He urged the court to consider the wider personal circumstances, noting that the accused had not been able to see his children for some time, which may explain his presence in the vicinity.

Lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, appearing for the complainant, countered that the accused’s actions had caused the complainant distress and that the protection order clearly prohibited any form of proximity. Inspector Micallef confirmed that the encounter was brief and that the complainant did not use her panic button, as she did not feel in immediate danger.

After hearing submissions, the court found the accused guilty based on his own admission. Magistrate Azzopardi sentenced him to 80 hours of community service and ordered the confiscation of €10,000 from his bail deposit, along with an additional €10,000 personal guarantee.

The complainant was represented by lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, appearing as parte civile, while Inspector Audrey Micallef led the prosecution.

To ensure continued protection for the complainant, the court issued a one-year restraining order.

A request for a ban on the publication of names was declined.