Jason Azzopardi files appeal against €300 contempt of court judgment

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has appealed a Criminal Court’s decision ordering him to pay €300 after he was found guilty for contempt of court.

Azzopardi was found to have repeatedly ignored and disobeyed a court order prohibiting him from making public comments about Yorgen Fenech or his upcoming trial.

In his appeal on Tuesday morning before the Court of Criminal Appeal, his argument revolved around the timing of notification of the sentence.

The sentence in question was handed down by Judge Edwina Grima on 6 October 2025, but notification to all parties occurred on 7 October 2025. Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers argued that Azzopardi had filed the appeal a day late.

The valid timeframe within which one must file an appeal is two days within the date of the judgement as established under the Code of Organization and Civil Procedure.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, appearing for the appellant, argued that although the sentence was dated 6 October, it was not delivered in open court and the notification to all parties was issued through a decree on the 7th. He argued that the term for appeal should run from the date of effective notification, not from the date of judgement.

Azzopardi further maintained that, following the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights, any appeal term must be effective and begin from the moment the decision becomes known to the parties.

Since the sentence became known only on the 7th, the appeal period expired on 9 October, and thus the filing was valid and timely.

He also noted that the registrar’s delay in transmitting the acts within three days cannot deprive any party of their right to appeal. Efficiency or administrative errors should not curtail fundamental rights.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca stated that according to his memory, the parties were notified of the decision on 6 October.

At this point, Jason Azzopardi interrupted the proceedings and vehemently contradicted Mercieca’s statement and yelled: “Don’t lie, don’t lie!”.

His outburst prompted an immediate reprimand from the court. Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti intervened and instructed Azzopardi to remain silent: “You are not the lawyer but a party to the case, either you stay quiet or you leave the courtroom.” Azzopardi subsequently apologized.

Fenech’s lawyers later admitted that the parties were indeed notified on the 7th. However, they countered that the term for appeal begins to run at the date of the sentence and the law does not refer to any date of notification.

He stated that Azzopardi’s appeal was null, asserting that the appeal deadline expired on the 8th, two days after the date of the sentence.

Azzopardi’s lawyer further emphasised that the registrar’s inefficiency cannot nullify a party’s right of appeal and that the notification date should be considered the starting point for calculating the appeal term.

The case was adjourned to 11 November for decision.