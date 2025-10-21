Man pleads guilty to passport forgery and false declarations

A 32-year-old Cameroonian man has pleaded guilty to charges of passport forgery and making false declarations to the authorities.

Edmon Buyoh Atah was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Abigail Lofaro on Tuesday, accused of providing falsified documents and false information to public authorities over the past six months in order to obtain unlawful advantages.

The prosecution, led by inspector Elton Buckingham, alleged that Atah had knowingly made false declarations to government agencies and made use of forged identity documents, including providing false information to the Principal Immigration Officer.

The proceedings were conducted in English, and the accused did not contest the validity of his arrest or the circumstances surrounding it. After the charges were read and exhibited in court, Atah registered a guilty plea.

The court explained that such offences could result in an effective prison term, but the prosecution noted that incarceration might not be advisable, given that the accused had expressed a wish to return to his country.

Defence lawyers Alex Scerri Herrera and Francesca Vella also argued against imprisonment, stressing that the offence involved no violence and that detention would only impose an unnecessary burden on the state.

They further highlighted that Atah had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Magistrate Lofaro adjourned the case for judgment to 29 October.