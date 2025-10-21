'If there were relatives on scene I would have shot them too,' Carmelo Ciantar told police

A police inspector testified how on the day of the Rabat double murder, Carmelo Ciantar had told him: “had there been relatives of the victims, I would have shot them dead too”

The testimony came during the compilation of evidence against 72-year-old Carmelo Ciantar, known as 'Id-Durga', who stands accused of the double murder of Anthony Agius and Dennis Mifsud. He is also accused of arson and irregular possession of a firearm.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri, who responded to the scene following a call from Inspector Kurt Zahra, recalled his first sight of the crime scene on the witness stand. Dennis Mifsud was found shot in the driver’s seat, while Anthony was also seen lying on the ground with visible gunshot wounds.

Camilleri was present for the victim’s autopsies alongside ballistic forensic experts. He told the court how Dennis Mifsud had sustained a single gunshot wound to the face while Anthony Agius had succumbed to three gunshots, two in the abdomen and one in the head.

Camilleri further recalled the accused admitting to shooting Dennis in the head before he was even spoken to. The accused also admitted to setting fire to the nearby room, stating that if he could not have it, no one else would, as he had invested significant time and money into it.

Camilleri also mentioned how Ciantar had threatened to take his own life during his interrogation.

“Wouldn’t it have been better if a person who just threatened to take his own life had been examined by a psychiatrist?” lawyer Franco Debono questioned. The witness stated that the accused reassured the police that he was in a good state of mind, as was also confirmed by the forensic medical expert Mario Scerri, who reassured the investigators that there was no need for further examination.

Franco Debono did not agree with this assertion, noting that no psychiatrist had seen the accused before he was brought before court. The witness explained that at the time, he did not request a psychiatrist because he relied on what court medical expert Mario Scerri had told him and in light of the fact that the accused remained calm throughout. The witness reminded the court that the police also remained with the accused at all times.

High amount of gunshot residue found on Carmelo Ciantar

Matthew Grima, an independent forensic scientist, was appointed to analyse gunshot residue (GSR) taken from Carmelo Ciantar and his vehicle.

The analysis revealed a total of 67 particles on Ciantar’s person, of which approximately one-third were characteristic of firearm discharge. Specifically, two characteristic particles were found on his right hand, six on the left torso of his shirt, and nine on his jeans, along with seven particles in his pockets.

The witness reaffirmed that these results established the presence of GSR and provided very strong evidence that Ciantar had discharged a firearm. Additionally, several particles were recovered from the seat of his Peugeot.

The firearm used, a Beretta shotgun, was legally registered to Ciantar, and its license was valid and paid for by the accused. This was verified by a representative from the Weapons Office.

The defence requested that all civilian witnesses be brought up to testify by the next sitting.

The case was adjourned to 27 November at 12:00pm.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

AG lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted, assisted by Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion. Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.