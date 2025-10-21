Man with a 42-page criminal conduct' jailed for four years after assaulting police officers

A man with a “biblical criminal record” has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for assaulting three police officers.

Joseph Zammit, 47, residing in Santa Venera, was found guilty of assaulting, slightly injuring, insulting, and threatening police officers in 2021. He was also convicted of breaching bail conditions imposed just one month earlier.

On the day of the assault, a man had entered the Ħamrun police station to sign his bail book and claimed that Zammit had followed and threatened him with acid. Two police officers confronted Zammit outside, who was barefoot and shirtless and holding a bottle he claimed contained acid. A third officer assisted in restraining him when he refused to stop pouring the liquid.

During his arrest, Zammit began kicking and pushing the police officers, falling to the ground, hitting his head, and even attempted to bite them. One officer testified that Zammit appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Zammit alleged police brutality, but this claim was contradicted by bodycam footage. Injuries sustained during the arrest required him to be taken first to Mater Dei Hospital and later to Mount Carmel Hospital.

In sentencing, Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia highlighted Zammit’s “biblical” 42-page criminal record and noted that he had failed to reform, despite multiple opportunities.

Joseph Zammit was sentenced to four years in prison and fined €8,000.

Police Inspector Andy Rotin prosecuted the case. Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace represented the accused. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided.