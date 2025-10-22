Court of Appeal annuls conviction over procedural breaches in Gozo case involving violent resistance and false accusation charges

The Court of Criminal Appeal has nullified proceedings and revoked a one-year effective prison sentence imposed on Charles Paul Muscat, after finding that his right to a fair trial was breached during proceedings before the Gozo Magistrates’ Court.

Muscat had originally been found guilty on 15 May 2025 of a string of offences arising from an incident in Marsalforn and surrounding areas during the night of April 14–15, 2013, and in the days that followed.

The charges included attacking or violently resisting police officers while they were executing their duties, as well as insulting or threatening public officers, disobeying lawful orders, dangerous driving, and breach of bail conditions. He had also faced accusations of making false accusations, libel, and malicious damage to reputation.

The lower court had sentenced Muscat to one year of effective imprisonment, ordered general interdiction, and imposed administrative fines.

However, Muscat filed an appeal on 2 June citing multiple procedural flaws. These included the court’s failure to obtain his consent to proceed summarily despite his lack of legal representation, the reading of charges without proper questioning, and the conversion to criminal procedure without legal assistance. He also challenged the use of self-incriminating statements made without a lawyer present, the absence of live witness testimony, and missing documents and exhibits in the original proceedings.

In its judgment delivered on Monday, the Court of Appeal agreed with several of Muscat’s arguments. It found that the Gozo Magistrates’ Court had failed to safeguard his fair trial rights, particularly the right to legal aid at crucial stages of the process.

As a result, the Court of Appeal declared all proceedings from 8 March 2017, onwards null and void, revoked the 15 May 2025 judgment, and remitted the case to the Gozo Magistrates’ Court for a fresh hearing.

The rehearing is to proceed under full procedural safeguards, with legal assistance for the accused and viva voce testimony from all relevant witnesses.