Court receives haul of luxury items belonging to Francine Farrugia

Police officers who arrested former MCAST employee Francine Farrugia, accused of siphoning millions through payroll manipulation, testified on Wednesday about the discovery of luxury items belonging to the accused, handing them into court in heaps of giant bags.

Testifying before the court, police officer Daniela Camilleri said that she had been instructed by her superior officer to locate and arrest Farrugia on 6 August. Upon her arrest, Farrugia’s iPhone 16 Pro Max was seized, and a search of various properties linked to her, including her own residence and that of her uncle, revealed an array of luxury items.

Camilleri told the court that the police discovered numerous designer handbags, shoes, jewellery, and clothing, all of which were duly seized.

Another police officer testified, confirming that he too was tasked with locating and arresting Farrugia. During the searches, officers found “designer shoes, sunglasses, and luxury handbags,” alongside an Apple MacBook, an MCAST-issued work laptop, and a desktop tower that Farrugia used at the institution.

A large, full jewellery box was also confiscated. Searches were conducted at her multiple properties, garages and offices around the island and Gozo.

The court also heard from Silvana Portelli, an MCAST manager, who confirmed that Farrugia was employed at MCAST but clarified that she was not part of the public service.

A number of bank representatives were also summoned to testify, presenting documentation on Farrugia’s financial activity across several institutions.

A Bank of Valletta representative exhibited a list of active and closed accounts, along with bank statements covering the period between January 2019 and August 2025.

A representative from HSBC produced Farrugia’s billing records for the same period, noting that while there were no active accounts at present, two accounts had previously been opened in 2010 and 2015, and were closed in March 2021 and February 2021, respectively.

Monica Sultana, representing MeDirect Bank, testified that Farrugia currently has four open accounts with the institution.

The case is being presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Attorney General lawyers Michael Muscat and Alessia Schembri, assisted by Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg, are prosecuting. Lawyers Peter Fenech and Amy Zahra are representing the accused, while lawyers Stefano Filletti and Thea Lynn Cesare are appearing for MCAST, with Filletti also representing the education ministry.