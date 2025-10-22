Man cleared of threatening and insulting another man over alleged 2014 money dispute

A man has been cleared of all charges accusing him of threatening, insulting, and harassing another man during a phone call in January 2024.

Massimiliano Cappitta had been charged with using electronic communication to insult and threaten the victim allegedly telling him he would damage his home and harm his family.

Prosecutors also claimed he had used the call to try to obtain an advantage or to intimidate the victim into taking or refraining from action.

The incident was said to have taken place between 2pm and 2:15pm on 21 January 2024 in Naxxar.

The victim told the court that he knew the accused personally through past business dealings, and that the alleged threats stemmed from a long-standing money dispute dating back to 2014. He said the call came from Cappitta’s number, which he had saved on his phone, and that the tone was aggressive and intimidating.

However, when testifying, Cappitta denied the accusations, insisting that while he had called the victim to discuss money that was still owed to him, he had never threatened him. He admitted his tone might have been frustrated but denied it amounted to criminal intimidation.

After hearing all the testimonies and reviewing the evidence, the court noted inconsistencies between the versions of the victim and the accused. It also highlighted the lack of independent corroboration, such as recordings or witnesses, to substantiate the alleged threats.

The court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt and acquitted Cappitta of all accusations.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the case.