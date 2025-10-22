Two charged over series of motorbike thefts and Siggiewi robbery

Two young men have been charged with a string of thefts involving stolen motorbikes and a burglary in Siggiewi.

Luca Agius, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arraigned before the court on Wednesday, accused of stealing two motorcycles and breaking into a residence in Siggiewi earlier this month.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna, testifying in court, said the two were arrested on Tuesday at around 2:15pm while riding a motorbike that had been reported stolen. A warrant had already been issued for their arrest in connection with another motorcycle theft.

Upon arrest, Agius allegedly told police that the motorbike they were riding had been stolen that same day, adding that they had “just come back from robbing a house”. Officers searching his residence found another stolen motorbike.

During questioning, the 16-year-old, who works at a Maypole outlet and resides at an alternative government residence, initially hesitated but later confirmed Agius’s version of events.

The defence argued that while Agius was not contesting the arrest, the police had failed to allow him to contact a family member after he requested to do so. He said this amounted to a procedural lapse which the court should take into account.

Agius, who works as a plasterer with his brother-in-law, pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include qualified theft, handling stolen property, causing damage, and breaching a probation order.

The prosecution objected to the release of both accused, citing risks of reoffending and possible witness tampering.

After hearing submissions, the court denied bail to both Agius and the 16-year-old, ordering that they remain in custody pending the continuation of proceedings.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted, assisted by Inspectors Karen Carmen Cassar and Christian Xuereb.

Lawyer Alexia Falzon Attard appeared for the minor, while Nicholas Mifsud appeared for Luca Agius. Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case.