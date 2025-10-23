Man gets €3,000 fine, licence suspension after admitting to injuring woman in Mosta accident

A 54-year-old Italian businessman was fined €3,000 and had his driving licence suspended for six months after admitting to seriously injuring a woman riding a motorcycle in a traffic accident near the PAMA supermarket in Mosta.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when Rosario Giurdanella, from Modica, Sicily, was driving an Alfa Romeo on the fast lane and turned towards the PAMA entrance without using his indicator, colliding with the woman’s motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. Both the accused and the victim underwent breathalyser tests, which confirmed that neither had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The prosecution told the court that Giurdanella had no fixed residence in Malta and was arrested shortly after the incident.

The defence said that Giurdanella and his family immediately called for medical assistance and cooperated fully with the police. He described the accused as a responsible individual with a clean criminal record, noting that the accident was purely involuntary and “a mistake”.

The defence added that the damage to the motorcycle was minimal and that the victim would be off work for about seven days.

The woman is expected to seek compensation through her insurance company and has not requested damages directly from the accused.

The prosecution confirmed that it did not insist on an effective prison term in light of the early admission and cooperation.

Giurdanella informed the court that he would be returning to Sicily on Thursday evening.

He was handed a €3,000 euro fine and a licence suspension for six months.

Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided.